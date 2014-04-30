OSLO, April 30 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

HANDELSBANKEN

Handelsbanken, the last of the Swedish banks to unveil first-quarter earnings, is seen reporting operating profits of 4.79 billion crowns according to a Reuters poll of analysts, up from 4.34 billion crowns in the year-earlier period.

Earnings are due at 0430 GMT.

NORSK HYDRO

The Norwegian aluminium producer is presenting its first-quarter earnings early on Wednesday.

It is expected to report underlying earnings before interest and taxes of 517 million crowns ($86.12 million), according to the mean average in a Reuters poll of analysts, down 52 percent year-on-year.

AKER SOLUTIONS

The oil engineering group reports its first-quarter earnings at 0500 GMT on Wednesday.

It is expected to report earnings before interest and taxes of 765 million crowns ($127.43 million), up 45 percent year-on-year, according to the mean average in a Reuters poll of analysts.

YARA INTERNATIONAL

The Norwegian fertiliser-maker reports its first-quarter earnings early on Wednesday.

It is expected to report earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (excluding non-recurring items) of 3.2 billion crowns ($533.04 million), down 21 percent year-on-year.

SUBSEA 7

Oil services supplier Subsea 7 reports its first-quarter earnings at 0500 GMT on Wednesday.

It is expected to post adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation of $302 million, according to the mean average in a Reuters poll of analysts, up from $241 million at the same time last year.

MARINE HARVEST

The world's largest fish farmer reports its full first-quarter earnings early on Wednesday.

It is expected to report operational earnings before interest and taxes of 1.08 billion crowns ($179.90 million), up 125 percent year-on-year, according to the mean average in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The firm announced preliminary first-quarter figures on April 14.

DET NORSKE

The Norwegian oil firm reports its first-quarter earnings early on Wednesday.

It is expected to report an EBITDA loss of 124 million, according to the mean average in a Reuters poll of analysts, down from a loss of 216 million at the same time last year.

DSV

Danish freight forwarder reports its first-quarter results before 0600 GMT on Wednesday.

It is expected to report a 9 percent rise in adjusted operating profit to 555 million Danish crowns and some analysts expects the company to publish a share buy-back program.

JYSKE BANK

Denmark's second-biggest listed lender Jyske Bank, reports its first-quarter results before markets open on Wednesday.

It is expected to report a 36 percent rise in pretax profit to 763 million Danish crowns, mainly due to higher core earnings.

SYDBANK

Denmark's third biggest bank by market capitalisation, Sydbank reports its first-quarter result at 0630 GMT on Wednesday.

It is expected to report a 88 percent rise in pretax profit to 345 million Danish crowns, mainly due to lower writedown on loans.

SANOMA

The Finnish media group, due to publish quarterly results on 0530 GMT, is expected to report a widened operating loss compared to a year ago due to weak advertising market.

TALVIVAARA

The troubled Finnish miner, which is currently on court-led restructuring process, is due to publish its results at around 0600 GMT.

(Reporting by Copenhagen, Helsinki, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 6.0033 Norwegian Kroner)