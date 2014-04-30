(Updates results)

HELSINKI, April 30 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

AKER SOLUTIONS

The Norwegian oil services firm will split into two firms, keeping its best performing businesses in a streamlined company under new management and separately listing the rest of the firm.

Aker Solutions, one of the biggest players in the North Sea, will keep its subsea, engineering and maintenance business in the old company and plans to move the drilling technology, oilfield services and process systems into a new entity.

NORSK HYDRO

The aluminium producer said it will invest 130 million euros ($180 million) in a new production line building body sheets for the car industry in Germany, citing higher demand, and reported better-than-expected profits in the first quarter.

HANDELSBANKEN

Sweden's Handelsbanken posted a bigger-than-expected rise in quarterly earnings with business in Britain and the Netherlands lifting income as the bank keeps up its pace of expansion overseas.

Operating profits in the quarter rose to 4.92 billion Swedish crowns ($750 million), beating a mean forecast for 4.79 billion seen in a Reuters poll of analysts and compared with 4.34 billion in the year-earlier period.

MARINE HARVEST

The world's biggest fish farmer raised its 2014 output guidance on Wednesday on solid growing conditions in Norway and healthy consumer demand.

TALVIVAARA

The troubled Finnish nickel miner booked a wider operating loss for the past year due to large writedowns and restructuring costs but said it saw the nickel market recovering this year.

DET NORSKE

Norwegian oil minnow Det norske reported first quarter EBITDA losses below expectations and said its key investments, the Ivar Aasen and Johan Sverdrup fields were progressing according to plan.

YARA INTERNATIONAL

The Norwegian fertiliser-maker reported first-quarter earnings ahead of expectations on Wednesday and said the profit margin outlook for the global farming sector, and incentives for fertilizer application, have improved in recent months.

DSV

Danish freight forwarder DSV DSV.CO reported a bigger-than-expected rise in first quarter operating profit before special items, aided by good results in its air and sea transport units, and kept its full-year outlook unchanged.

SUBSEA 7

The oil services supplier reported first-quarter earnings below expectations on Wednesday and said it continued to see delays in the award of contracts from oil companies.

JYSKE BANK

Denmark's second-biggest listed lender missed first-quarter pretax profit forecasts due to falling revenues and higher writedowns on loan.

SYDBANK

Denmark's third biggest bank by market capitalisation reported first-quarter pretax profit at 331 million Danish crowns ($61 million) compared to analysts' average expectation of 345 million in Reuters poll.

The bank also said it continues to project rising core income and trading income for the full-year.

SANOMA

The Finnish media company reported falling quarterly sales and a flat operating loss as cost-cuts partly offset a decline in advertising sales in its key markets.

(Reporting by Copenhagen, Helsinki, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 6.0033 Norwegian Kroner) ($1 = 5.4020 Danish Crowns) ($1 = 6.5625 Swedish Crowns)