(Adds GN, Vestas, Genmab)

HELSINKI May 2 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

GENMAB

The Danish biotech firm raised its full-year profit forecast after announcing its partner will start a new phase III clinical study of a cancer drug, a move which will give it a milestone payment of 50 million Danish crowns ($9.3 million).

Genmab now expects operating income of 140-210 million crowns, compared with the guidance of 90-160 million it gave in March.

Genmab's partner Janssen Biotech, a unit in Johnson & Johnson, will start the phase III study of cancer drug candidate daratumumab in relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS

The Danish wind turbine manufacturer said it had received a 63 megawatt turbine order for a wind project in the Philippines.

The order was for 21 units of Vestas' V90-3.0 MW turbine for the Burgos Wind Farm project.

GN STORE NORD

Denmark's hearing aids and headset maker reported first-quarter earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) below forecast and kept its full-year guidance.

EBITA for the group fell to 253 million Danish crowns ($47 million), lagging a forecast of 273 million crowns.

The world's fourth-biggest hearing aid manufacturer kept its 2014 EBITA guidance of more than 1.33 billion crowns, and organic revenue growth of more than 8 percent.

SUBSEA 7

The Norwegian oil services supplier has won a three-year, $160 million contract extension from BP to provide light subsea construction, inspection, repair and maintenance services work in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

The contract will run from the second quarter 2014 to the third quarter 2017.

NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE

Norwegian Air and its cabin crew unions have failed to reach a deal by their midnight deadline but the parties have agreed to continue talking and unions will not go ahead with a strike for now.

Around 1,300 cabin crew members in Norway and Denmark have threatened to strike if government-led mediation failed to resolve outstanding issues over pensions and the carrier's recent reorganisation.

(Reporting by Copenhagen, Helsinki, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms)