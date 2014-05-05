HELSINKI May 5 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

SECURITAS

The world's second-biggest security group reports first quarter earnings on Monday with analysts seeing core profit up 3 percent at 770 million crowns ($118 million) from 749 million in the year-ago quarter.

Results are due around 1100 GMT.

VOLVO

Preliminary Class 8 (heavy-duty) truck orders in North America amounted to 24,400 in April, the lowest intake since November, according to a press release from ACT Research late on Friday.

Sweden's Volvo, one of the top truck makers in North America, raised its 2014 market forecast just over a week ago.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 6.5136 Swedish Crowns)