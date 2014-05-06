(Adds TDC, Alfa Laval)

HELSINKI May 6 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

TDC

The Danish telecom operator is expected to report a 3.8 percent fall in first-quarter core underlying profits, a Reuters poll of analysts showed. The earnings report is due at around 0600 GMT.

For more on the company, click on

BOLIDEN

The Swedish miner and smelter is due to report first quarter results at 0600 GMT. Operating earnings excluding revaluation of process inventories are seen falling to 483 million crowns ($73.7 million) from a year-ago 751 million due to softer metals prices, a Reuters poll of analysts showed.

For more on the company, click on

ALFA LAVAL

Germany's GEA Group AG, a rival of Alfa Laval, stood by its outlook for 2014 and said first quarter order bookings eased 6.5 percent, in line with the mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts. Operating earnings (EBITDA) rose 17.6 percent to a record 85 million euros.

For more on the company, double click

SKANSKA

Construction of Nya Karolinska hospital in Stockholm, one of the world's most expensive hospital projects with a building cost of 14.5 billion Swedish crowns, stands to become more costly as a complementary laboratory building is added to the project being carried out buy Skanska and Innisfree, business daily Dagens Industri reported.

The cost of the project has come under fierce criticism for being excessive from the political centre-left opposition in Stockholm.

For more on the company, double click

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 6.5502 Swedish Crowns)