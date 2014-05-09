(Updates Skanska, PGS, Swedish Match, Vestas, adds Finnair, Kemira, Norwegian, oil talks)

OSLO May 9 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

NORWEGIAN OIL-SECTOR WAGE TALKS

Wage and pension talks between Norwegian oil firms and two key unions broke down after three days of talks on Friday, raising the prospect of an offshore strike, but the biggest union cut a deal, the parties said.

The SAFE and Lederne unions, who represent over 3,500 oil workers held out, demanding better pensions, and their case will now go to a government mediator, a precursor to any strike.

NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE

Norwegian Air reported a 49 percent rise in revenue passenger kilometres in April and said its yield, or average revenue per passenger carried and kilometre flown, rose to 0.46 crown from 0.40 in March.

Its load factor rose to 79.8 percent in April from 73.6 percent a year earlier.

FINNAIR

The Finnish airline said its April traffic measured in revenue passenger kilometres increased by 4.2 percent from the same month a year earlier.

Passenger load factor increased by 3.6 percentage points and was 79.4 per cent.

KEMIRA

The Finnish chemicals group said it would supply sodium chlorate to Klabin's new 1.5 million tonne pulp mill in Brazil.

Kemira will build, own and operate a sodium chlorate plant, which is expected to increase Kemira's annual capital expenditure by some 15-25 percent in 2014-2015 compared to 2013 capital expenditure of 135 million euros.

VESTAS

The Danish wind turbine manufacturer posted a stronger-than-expected first-quarter operating profit due to improved profit margins and higher revenue and kept its 2014 expectations unchanged.

Operating profit before special items amounted to 40 million euros ($55.45 million) in the quarter from a loss of 108 million euros a year ago. Analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected a 29.9 million euros loss.

PETROLEUM GEO-SERVICES

The Norwegian seismic surveyor reported first-quarter earnings below expectations on Friday but said it would rebound from a weak quarter and maintained its guidance.

The firm said its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to $138.5 million from $202 million a year ago, below expectations for $159 million seen in a Reuters poll of analysts.

SKANSKA

The biggest builder in the Nordics posted a rise in first-quarter order intake well above expectations and said its markets were improving as operating profit for the period rose less than forecast.

Order intake in Skanska's construction unit, which accounts for roughly 90 percent of group sales, rose to 32.5 billion Swedish crowns ($5.0 billion) versus a mean forecast of 28.9 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts and a year-ago 24.3 billion.

SWEDISH MATCH

The Swedish moist snuff and cigar maker posted first-quarter operating profit in line with expectations on Friday and said it expected conditions to remain tough this year.

Operating profit fell to 858 million Swedish crowns ($132 million) against 872 million a year ago - excluding major one off items - and compared to a mean forecast of 857 million in a Reuters poll of analysts. The snus and snuff margin was 43.8 percent, lower than the expected 44.3 percent.

HEXAGON

The measurement technology and software firm Hexagon reports first-quarter results at 1030 GMT.

Analysts in a Reuters poll forecast underlying operating profit up 2.5 percent at 124 million euros from 121 million in the year-ago quarter.

DANSKE BANK

Denmark's top lender again denied it was considering selling its Swedish and Norwegian businesses following a report this week by Swedish business daily Dagens Industri it was looking at

selling. That report was denied by a Danske Bank spokesperson.

"It may be that investment banks are suggesting solutions, I know nothing about that. But we have no plans to sell," Dagens Industri on Friday quoted Danske Bank CEO Thomas Borgen as saying.

(Reporting by Copenhagen, Helsinki, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 6.5051 Swedish Crowns) ($1 = 0.7214 Euros)