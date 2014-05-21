The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and
other factors on Wednesday:
A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK
The Danish shipping and oil group is expected to report a 36
percent rise in net profit to $1.07 billion for the first
quarter, mainly due to a better result at the container shipping
unit Maersk Line. The report is due around 0600 GMT.
NOVO NORDISK
Novo Nordisk, the world's biggest insulin maker, said late
on Tuesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had
informed the company that an FDA Advisory Committee meeting was
tentatively scheduled for Sept. 11 to discuss Novo's new drug
application for liraglutide 3 mg for the treatment of obesity.
Novo submitted the application in December 2013.
(Reporting by Copenhagen, Helsinki, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)