(Corrects date in headline to June 2)

HELSINKI, June 2 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

DET NORSKE

Energy firm Det norske has agreed to buy Marathon Oil Corp's Norwegian business for $2.1 billion in cash and has secured the financing needed to pay for its share of the $10 billion Johan Sverdrup field in the North Sea.

For more on the company, click on

ORION

The Finnish drug maker raised its profit outlook after it struck a deal with its German peer Bayer to jointly develop a prostate cancer drug.

Orion now expects its operating profit for the year to be at the same level as in 2013. Previously it had seen it falling slightly.

For more on the company, click on

STORA ENSO

Austrian machine builder Andritz has initiated a 200-million-euro claim against CEPP, a joint venture by Stora Enso and Arauco in Uruguay.

Stora said CEPP disputed the claims and would pursue claims of its own against Andritz.

For more on Stora Enso, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Reporting by Copenhagen, Helsinki, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms)