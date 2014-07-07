(Adds Norwegian, DNO, Finnair)

HELSINKI, July 7 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

NORWEGIAN AIR

Europe's third-biggest budget airline saw its yield decline 14 percent in June year-on-year.

DNO

The Norwegian oil firm has resumed production at two fields in Yemen.

FINNAIR

The Finnish airline said that in June, its overall capacity and traffic measured in revenue passenger kilometres both decreased by 0.6 percent from the same month a year earlier. Passenger load factor was 83.4 percent.

TELIASONERA TELE2

Swedish telecom operator Tele2 said it had agreed to sell its Norwegian business to peer TeliaSonera for 5.1 billion Swedish crowns ($744 million).

Tele2 said in a statement the deal would mean a capital gain of approximately 2 billion crowns. In a separate statement, TeliaSonera said the transaction would increase its mobile market share in Norway to 40 percent from 23 percent and lead to cost synergies of at least 800 million crowns per year from 2016.

