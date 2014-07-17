(Updates Telia, Aker Solutions, Nordea, Handelsbanken, Orkla,)

OSLO, July 17 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

TELIASONERA

The Nordic telecom operator TeliaSonera cut its sales forecast for 2014 after reporting second-quarter core profit in line with expectations on Thursday.

TeliaSonera said it now saw 2014 sales, excluding currency swings, acquisitions and disposals, slightly below the 2013 level because of lower revenues in Spain and said it was reviewing its future presence in the country. Its previous forecast was for flat organic sales.

AKER SOLUTIONS

The Norwegian oil services firm posted second-quarter earnings and order backlog figures trailing expectations on Thursday and said that sentiment could turn more positive beyond 2015.

The firm's earning before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to 429 million crowns ($69.21 million) in the second quarter, from 786 million in the year-ago period, against expectations for 1.05 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.(Full Story)

Its order backlog rose to 67.7 billion crowns from 56.8 billion a year earlier but came behind expectations for 69.3 billion.

NORDEA

The Nordic region's biggest bank by market value said on Thursday it still aimed to raise its payout ratio for 2014 and 2015 as it reported second-quarter operating profit above expectations.

Operating profit for the period was 1.1 billion euros ($1.5 billion) compared with a mean forecast for 963 million seen in a Reuters poll of analysts and a year-ago 1.0 billion. The result excludes restructuring costs of 190 million euros.

ORKLA

The Norwegian conglomerate posted second-quarter earnings above forecasts on improved operations in its branded consumer goods division and its acquisition of Norwegian food group Rieber & Soen.

Its earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) came in at 751 million crowns ($121.18 million), against expectations for 720 million crowns according to a Reuters poll of analysts, up from 632 million in the year-ago period.

HANDELSBANKEN

The Swedish bank reported second-quarter operating profit above expectations thanks to lower loan losses and a boost from dividend income.

Operating profit in the quarter rose to 5.1 billion Swedish crowns ($747 million), beating a mean forecast for 4.8 billion seen in a Reuters poll of analysts and compared with 4.7 billion in the year-earlier period.

DET NORSKE

The Norwegian oil firm reported a net result profit of 167 million crowns ($26.95 million) in the second quarter, against expectations for a loss of 52 million according to the mean average in a Reuters poll of analysts, compared with a loss of 41 million in the year-ago period.

SANDVIK

The Swedish engineering group reports second-quarter results at 0600 GMT. Operating earnings at the group are seen down 13 percent to 2.75 billion Swedish crowns, a Reuters poll of analysts showed.

ALFA LAVAL

The Swedish engineering group reports second-quarter results at 0630 GMT. Core operating earnings (adjusted EBITA) at the group are seen rising 16 percent to 1.44 billion Swedish crowns, a Reuters poll of analysts showed.

NORWEGIAN AIR

The budget airline reports its second-quarter results early on Thursday.

It is expected to post a pre-tax profit of 30.9 million crowns ($4.99 million), down 89 percent year-on-year.

