HELSINKI, July 18 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

TIETO

The Finnish IT services provider is expected to report an 11 percent adjusted operating profit rise in the second quarter, a Reuters poll of 10 analysts showed.

The report is due at 0500 GMT.

For more on the company, click on

WARTSILA

The Finnish industrial engine maker is expected to report a 7 percent adjusted operating profit rise in the second quarter, a Reuters poll of 17 analysts showed.

The report is due at 0530 GMT.

For more on the company, click on

HUHTAMAKI

The Finnish packaging maker, due to post its quarterly earnings around 0530 GMT, is expected to report a 9 percent rise in its adjusted operating profit in the second quarter, a Reuters poll showed.

For more on the company, click on

FORTUM

Finnish utility Fortum is seen reporting its comparable second-quarter operating profit fell 20 percent to 232 million euros, a Reuters poll showed.

Fortum is due to post its earnings report around 0600 GMT.

For more on the company, click on

SCHIBSTED

The media group is reporting its second-quarter results early on Friday.

It is expected to report a pre-tax profit of 249 million crowns, down 34 percent year-on-year, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

For more on the company, double click on

YARA INTERNATIONAL

The fertiliser maker is reporting its second-quarter results early on Friday.

It is expected to report a net profit of of 2.2 billion Norwegian crowns, up 19 percent year-on-year, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

For more on the company, double click on

REC SILICON

The solar company is reporting its second-quarter results early on Friday.

It is expected to report a net loss of of $10 million, down 91 percent year-on-year, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

For more on the company, double click on

KONE

The Finnish lift maker is due to report its quarterly earnings around 0900 GMT.

For more on the company, click on

CARGOTEC

The Finnish cargo-handling equipment maker is expected to report a 77 percent core operating profit fall in the second quarter, a Reuters poll of 11 analysts showed.

The report is due around 0930 GMT.

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms)