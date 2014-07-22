UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
HELSINKI, July 22 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:
NORSK HYDRO
The Norwegian aluminium producer reported disappointing second-quarter earnings, even as global primary aluminium demand grew at the top end of its forecast range.
The firm said its underlying operating profit rose to 544 million crowns ($88 million), missing expectations for 698 million crowns in a Reuters poll.
For more on the company, click on
KESKO
Finland's second-biggest retailer, due to publish quarterly earnings at 0600 GMT, is expected to report a 4 percent core operating profit rise to 73 million euros ($99 million) in the second quarter.
For more on the company, click on
CAVERION
The Finnish building services and systems company will report its second-quarter results at 0600 GMT.
The company is expected to show its adjusted EBITDA in the quarter increased to 23 million euros from 16 million euros a year earlier, according to consensus poll by Vara Research.
For more on the company, click on
KEMIRA
The Finnish chemicals firm is expected to report a 11 percent core operating profit rise in the second quarter, a Reuters poll of 8 analysts showed.
The results are due at 1130 GMT.
For more on the company, click on
** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on
** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.
** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices
** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and
** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard
** For Nordic top news items, double click on
** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 0.7395 Euros)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources