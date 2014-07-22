(Updates Kesko and Caverion)

HELSINKI, July 22 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

NORSK HYDRO

The Norwegian aluminium producer reported disappointing second-quarter earnings, even as global primary aluminium demand grew at the top end of its forecast range.

The firm said its underlying operating profit rose to 544 million crowns ($88 million), missing expectations for 698 million crowns in a Reuters poll.

KESKO

Finnish retailer issued lower-than-expected quarterly earnings amid weak home and speciality goods trade in the recession-hit Nordic country.

Its second-quarter adjusted operating profit fell to 68 million euros ($92 million) from 70 million euros a year earlier, missing analysts' average expectation of 73 million euros in a Reuters poll.

CAVERION

The Finnish building services and systems company said its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in the second quarter fell to 2.9 million euros from 16 million euros a year earlier amid trouble at its Norwegian projects business.

Caverion trimmed its full-year outlook last week, saying it sees flat EBITDA this year, compared to an earlier view of profit growth.

KEMIRA

The Finnish chemicals firm is expected to report a 11 percent core operating profit rise in the second quarter, a Reuters poll of 8 analysts showed.

The results are due at 1130 GMT.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 0.7395 Euros)