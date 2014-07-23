(Updates SSAB)

OSLO, July 23 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

SSAB

The Swedish niche steel-maker posted quarterly earnings just below market expectations on Wednesday and said it expected shipment volumes to be roughly unchanged in the third quarter.

SSAB said separately after the close of the Stockholm stock market on Tuesday its all-share offer for Rautaruukki had been accepted by owners of about 94.8 percent of shares in the Finnish company, meaning its purchase could now be completed.

For more on the company, click on

KONECRANES

The Finnish crane maker reports its second-quarter earnings at 0600 GMT. Analysts on average expect its adjusted operating profit to be 22 million euros, up from 17 million a year earlier.

For more on the company, click on

TELENOR

The Norwegian telecoms firm reported second-quarter earnings in line with expectations on Wednesday and lifted its full year EBITDA margin guidance.

For more on the company, click on

SAS

The Scandinavian airline, along with a host of other carriers, said late on Tuesday it was cancelling flights to Tel Aviv in Israel after warnings from governmental agencies over passenger safety amid growing turmoil in Israel and the region.

For more on the company, double click

NORWEGIAN AIR

The Norwegian budget carrier has also suspended flights to Tel Aviv until further notice.

For more on the company, double click

ASSA ABLOY

The Architecture Billings Index (ABI), an indicator of activity in the U.S. construction sector, rose in June, the American Institute of Architects (AIA) said late on Wednesday.

The ABI rose to 53.5 points in the month, up from 52.6 in May. A score above 50 indicates an increase in billings in the United States, a key market for the Swedish lock maker.

For more on the company, double click

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Reporting by Copenhagen, Helsinki, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms)