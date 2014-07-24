(Adds Getinge, PGS, Rec Solar, Outokumpu, updates Danske Bank)

HELSINKI, July 24 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

DANSKE BANK

Denmark's biggest financial institution on Thursday reported higher than expected quarterly profits and raised its profit forecast.

For more on the company, click on

REC SOLAR

Solar panel maker REC Solar reported on Thursday a 30 percent rise in second quarter earnings compared to the previous quarter but said the improvement came primarily on a property reimbursement and it was struggling to keep down costs.

Newly formed REC Solar, which does not have year ago figures, said its second quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation rose to $21.1 million from $16.2 million. The figure included a $7.4 million property tax reimbursement.

For more on the company, click on

PGS

Norwegian seismic surveyor Petroleum Geo-Services said less predictable spending by oil majors and low bidding activity in the offshore market is foreshadowing a weaker market towards the end of the year.

In the second quarter, its EBITDA totalled $171 million, in line with its prediction for $170 million, it said on Thursday.

For more on the company, click on

GETINGE

The chairman and biggest shareholder of the medical technology firm, Carl Bennet, said he firmly believes Getinge will reach a solution this quarter with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration over issues concerning the company's quality management systems, business daily Dagens Industri reported.

Getinge's CEO said this month there would hopefully be clarity on the firm's discussions with the regulatory body within one or two months.

For more on the company, click

OUTOKUMPU

The Finnish stainless steel maker on Thursday reported a smaller-than-expected underlying loss in the second quarter, helped by cost-cuts, but forecast a slighty bigger loss for the third quarter.

For more on the company, click on

NOKIA

The Finnish telecoms gear maker reported a better than expected quarterly profit margin in its core networks unit due to cost cuts and said its expectations for full year profitability have improved.

Second-quarter operating profit for the networks business fell 14 percent from a year ago to 281 million euros ($378 million), well above the average expectation of 197 million euros in a Reuters poll.

For more on the company, click on

YIT

The Finnish construction group reported second-quarter profits roughly in line with expectations but cut its full-year outlook, citing weakness in main markets Finland and Russia as well as possible prolongation of the Ukraine crisis.

For more on the company, click on

OUTOKUMPU

The Finnish stainless steel maker is expected to report shrinking losses for the second quarter compared to the previous quarter as well as the same period a year earlier.

The company is due to report its first-half numbers at 0600 GMT.

For more on the company, click on

AMER SPORTS

The Finnish sporting goods maker, due to publish an interim report at 1000 GMT, is expected to show operating loss in its seasonally slow second quarter narrowed 6 percent compared to the same period a year earlier.

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms)