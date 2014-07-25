HELSINKI, July 25 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

STATOIL

The Norwegian oil and gas firm will report quarterly earnings at 0500 GMT.

SANOMA

The Finnish media company, due to publish results at 0530 GMT, is expected to report a 19 percent adjusted operating profit fall in the second quarter, a Reuters poll of analysts showed.

SANDVIK, ATLAS COPCO

Indonesia expects to sign a memorandum of understanding with Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc on Friday that would allow it to ship 756,000 tonnes of copper concentrate in the second half of the year, Coal and Minerals Director-General Sukhyar said.

A dispute with mining companies triggered by the imposition in January of a ban on mineral ore exports had cost $1.3 billion in lost exports of copper concentrate, Sukyar said. The dispute has weighed heavily on mining activity across the region.

Atlas Copco and Sandvik are two of the world's biggest makers of mining equipment.

