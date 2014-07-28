HELSINKI, July 28 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

TELIASONERA

Sources said late on Friday Turkey's Cukurova was expected to pay this week for a controlling stake in Turkish mobile operator Turkcell, of which the Swedish telecoms firm owns 38 percent.

Cukurova has been battling Altimo, the telecoms investment arm of Russia's Alfa Group, for seven years for control of Turkcell, preventing the payment of dividends.

