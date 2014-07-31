(Adds Auriga and Aalborg)

HELSINKI, July 31 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

AURIGA INDUSTRIES

Bankers are working on debt financings of up to 720 million euros (963 million US dollar) to back a potential sale of Auriga's crop protection company Cheminova as final bids for the business draw near, banking sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

For more on the company, click on

OUTOTEC

The Finnish mining technology company is expected to report its quarterly profit more than halved from a year ago amid weak demand from the metals industry.

Outotec earlier this week cut its full-year sales and profitability outlook.

The report is due at 0600 GMT.

For more on the company, click on

METSO

The Finnish engineering group, due to publish results at 0900 GMT, is expected to report a 14 percent fall in its quarterly profit, a Reuters poll showed.

The company is also expected to reveal its new corporate strategy.

For more on the company, click on

AALBORG BOLDSPILKLUB

The Danish soccer club, whose shares rose 245 percent on Wednesday, lost 0-1 to Croatian champions Dinamo Zagreb at home.

It was a disappointing result for Aalborg after enthusiasm over their domestic form had seen shares in the club jump as much as 280 percent earlier on Wednesday.

For more on the company, click on

METSA BOARD

The Finnish packaging board maker is expected to report second-quarter core operating profit of 28 million euros, up 7 percent from a year ago.

The report is due at 0900 GMT.

For more on the company, click on

VALMET

The pulp and paper machine maker, spun off from Metso earlier this year, is expected to report adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) of 18 million euros ($24 million) in the second quarter, down 25 percent from a year earlier.

The report is due at 1200 GMT.

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)