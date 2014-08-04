HELSINKI, July 31 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

MILLICOM

The Swedish emerging markets telecoms and media group said on Sunday it had received final regulatory approval for a deal in Colombia to combine its mobile business with the fixed-line business of Empresas Publicas de Medellin (EPM).

The deal, announced a year ago, will give Millicom a foothold in fixed broadband and TV in the country, areas that are important to its growth strategy.

