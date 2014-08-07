(Updates Novo Nordisk, TDC, Lundbeck, Hexagon)

NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE

Budget airline Norwean Air said its passenger numbers rose by 17 percent to 2.49 million in July compared to a year earlier and its load factor increased by 2.3 percentage points to 88.2 percent.

Available seat kilometres increased by 34 percent while revenue passenger kilometres rose 38 percent, reflecting the airline's expansion in the long-haul market.

NOVO NORDISK

Denmark's Novo Nordisk, the world's biggest insulin maker, posted on Thursday second-quarter operating profit in line with forecasts and maintained its operating profit and sales growth outlook.

TDC

Danish telecoms operator TDC said on Thursday it would distribute an interim dividend of 1.50 Danish crowns per share after reporting second-quarter core profit more or less in line with analysts' expectations.

LUNDBECK

Danish pharmaceutical group Lundbeck posted second-quarter operating profit below forecasts on Thursday, but kept its operating profit and sales outlook for the full year.

HEXAGON

Measurement technology group Hexagon posted second quarter core earnings just above expectations on Thursday and said growth had improved in Europe.

ERICSSON

Russian mobile phone operator Megafon said late on Wednesday it had signed a seven-year partnership agreement with the Swedish mobile telecom gear maker.

SECURITAS

UBS has cut its recommendation on the Swedish security firm to sell from neutral.

VOLVO

Registrations of heavy-duty Volvo trucks in Brazil fell 26 percent to 1,110 units in July from a year earlier, data from automotive industry organisation Anfavea showed on Wednesday.

In total, registrations of heavy trucks in Brazil fell by 25 percent in the month.

