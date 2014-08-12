HELSINKI Aug 12 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

HENNES & MAURITZ

Overall clothing sales in the fashion retailer's home market Sweden, its sixth-biggest market by sales, were up near 4 percent in July from a year earlier, the Swedish Trade Federation's Stilindex showed on Tuesday.

PANDORA

The Danish jewellery maker is expected to report a 48 percent increase in second-quarter core earnings (EBITDA), a Reuters survey showed as investments in new concept store begin to pay off.

NOKIA

The Finnish company said it has won a deal to roll out a 700 MHz commercial 4G network to Vodafone in New Zealand. It did not disclose the value of the order.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms)