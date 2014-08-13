(Updates Sampo, Norden)

HELSINKI Aug 13 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

SAMPO

The Finnish insurance and investment company reported second-quarter pretax profit of 465 million euros, beating anylysts' average expectation of 435 million euros. It also hiked the profitability outlook on its property and casualty insurance arm.

NORDEN

The Danish dry bulk and tanker shipping company reported a second-quarter loss on Wednesday in results that were better than expected by analysts but it lowered its full-year guidance.

MEDA

The Swedish drug maker, which on July 31 agreed to buy Italy's Rottapharm, posted on Wednesday a smaller second-quarter core profit than expected and lowered its full-year organic sales growth and profit margin forecasts.

STOCKMANN

The Finnish department store chain on Wednesday posted a smaller second-quarter operating profit than expected of 3.5 million euros due to weak consumer sentiment in Finland and the decline of the Russian rouble. It stood by an outlook for a significantly weaker operating profit this year than last.

FLSMIDTH

The Danish engineering company is expected to present an 80 percent rise in operating profit in the second quarter. In the comparison quarter last year the company, which makes cement plants and equipment for cutting, crushing and transporting metal ores, was hit by a 323 million Danish crowns one-off due to a "more prudent approach" to risk assessment of its legacy order backlog.

COLOPLAST

The Danish company that makes healthcare products from ostomy and urine bags to wound dressings is expected to report a 14 percent increase in operation profit (EBIT) to 1.08 billion Danish crowns.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms)