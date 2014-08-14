HELSINKI Aug 14 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

GN STORE NORD

Danish hearing aid and headset maker reported second quarter results a touch under analysts' expectations, but kept its 2014 guidance.

WILLIAM DEMANT

Danish hearing aid maker William Demant reports its earnings for the first half of 2014 around 0600 GMT.

Its operating profit (EBIT) is seen rising 4.8 percent to 922 million Danish crowns ($165 million) in the first six months of 2014, up from 880 million crowns in the same period last year. [ID: nL6N0QQH1KG].

NOVOZYMES

The Danish industrial enzymes producer reports its second-quarter earnings at 0600.

Its operating profit is seen rising 7.9 percent to 792 million Danish crowns ($141.98 million) in the second quarter, up from 734 million crowns a year ago..

GENMAB

The Danish biotech company said late Wednesday it raised its full-year guidance after reporting a operating loss in the second quarter.

It raised its 2014 operating income guidance to between 175 million and 250 million Danish crowns from a previous 140 million to 210 million crowns due to its expectations of higher revenues.

The company, whose only drug on the market is blood cancer treatment Arzerra, reported an operating loss of 31.7 million crowns in the second quarter although it had made a 64.6 million operating profit in the first half of the year.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)