HELSINKI Aug 15 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

ELECTROLUX

The home appliances maker confirmed late on Thursday it was in talks to buy General Electric's household appliances business. GE also said it was in talks with the Swedish group, as well as with other interested parties, with a source saying U.S. start-up Quirky was another suitor.

HENNES & MAURITZ

The Swedish fashion retailer is due to post July sales growth data at 0600 GMT. The mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts is for an 11 percent annual rise in local currencies.

FINNAIR

The state-controlled Finnish airline is due to post its second-quarter results, with analysts expecting operational profit down 59 percent from a year ago at 3.1 million euros ($4.1 million).

MILLICOM

The Sweden-based emerging markets telecom group said late on Thursday it had finalised a deal in Colombia to combine its mobile business with the fixed-line business of Empresas Publicas de Medellin after a final regulatory nod earlier in August.

