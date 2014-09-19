UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
HELSINKI, Sept 19 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:
NOVO NORDISK
Denmark's Novo Nordisk, the world's biggest insulin maker, said in a statement late on Thursday that European Commission has granted marketing authorisation for Xultophy for the treatment of type 2 diabetes mellitus in adults. The authorisation covers all 27 European Union member states.
Xultophy is the brand name for IDegLira, the first once-daily single injection combination of insulin degludec and liraglutide.
For more on the company, click on
INVESTOR, FISKARS, WARTSILA
Sweden's Investor AB said has agreed to buy 8 percent of capital and votes in Finnish engineering group Wartsila from Fiskars for 639 million euros ($824 million), or 40.55 euros per share.
Fiskars, which will retain a stake of 5 percent in Wartsila, said it expects to book a 450 million euro gain from the deal and would likely propose part of the proceeds to be returned as extra dividend.
For more on the companies, click on
** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on
** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.
** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices
** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and
** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard
** For Nordic top news items, double click on
** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) (1 US dollar = 0.7749 euro)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources