OSLO Oct 2 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

KINNEVIK

The price in the initial public offering of German venture capital group Rocket Internet, which starts trading in Frankfurt on Thursday, was set at 42.50 euros per share, the top end of a range of 35.50 to 42.50 euros per share.

The deal values Kinnevik's roughly 14 percent stake in the firm at 8.5 billion Swedish crowns, Kinnevik said in a statement late on Wednesday.

SeaBird

Seismic surveyor SeaBird Exploration has failed to renegotiate a convertible loan and may default on the facility, which could automatically mean a default on a bigger secured callable bond, the firm said late on Wednesday.

SeaBird may default on a $14.9 million convertible loan from financial investor Perestroika that was due on Sept 30, which could mean an automatic default on the $81.9 million SBX03 callable bond maturing on Dec 18, 2015.

"SeaBird's view is that a viable and responsible solution at this time requires that 100 percent of SBX03 and 100 percent of Perestroika (facility) is converted to equity at NOK 0.35 per share," it said.

STOLT-NIELSEN

The Norwegian shipping firm is reporting its third-quarter results early on Thursday. It is expected to post a net profit of $13 million according to a Reuters poll of analysts, down from $22 million in the year-ago period..

