OSLO Oct 3 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

Statoil

Norwegian energy firm Statoil plans to lay off an additional 500 workers on top of already announced plans to eliminate up to 1,400 positions, financial daily Dagens Naeringsliv said on Friday.

The cuts, which mostly affect offshore workers, are part of Statoils efforts to cut costs and improve efficiency, and the firm has already started negotiations with employee groups over the layoffs, the paper said.

XXL

Norwegian sporting goods retailer XXL set the price of its initial public offering at 58 crowns per share valuing the company at around 8 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.24 billion), it said on Friday.

The 58 crown offer price is near the bottom of the firm's narrowed 57-62 crown offer range but in the upper half of its initial 45 to 65 crown range set when the offering started.

