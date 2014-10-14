(Adds Statoil, Kesko, Lundin and Wartsila)

SANITEC

Swiss sanitary equipment maker Geberit has made a bid for the Stockholm-listed bath and toilet firm worth 9.7 billion Swedish crowns ($1.36 billion), or 97 crowns per share, a 54.6 percent premium to the closing price on Monday, Geberit said in a statement.

Sanitec's board recommends shareholders to accept the offer.

MARINE HARVEST

The world's largest fish farmer posted preliminary core earnings above forecasts on Tuesday despite an "exceptional" amount of fish that had died at its farms, cutting earnings by 60 million crowns.

LUNDIN

The Swedish oil firm has made a significant oil and gas discovery in the Norwegian Arctic, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said on Tuesday.

"The preliminary estimates of the size of the discovery are between 14 and 50 million standard cubic metres of recoverable oil and between 5 and 17 billion standard cubic metres of recoverable gas," it said in a statement.

KESKO

The Finnish retailer said its group sales in September totalled 767 million euros, down 1.1 percent from a year aggo.

STATOIL

The Norwegian oil firm has made its seventh gas discovery off Tanzania and said there could be more in place, the firm said on Tuesday.

The latest discovery in Statoil's block 2 amounted to 1.2 trillion cubic feet, bringing the total gas volumes discovered in the region to 21 trillion cubic feet, it said.

WARTSILA

Inderes Equity Research cut its target price for the Finnish engineering company to 37 euros from 40 euros and reiterated its 'increase' recommendation on the stock at, saying the group's outlook has somewhat weakened for the coming years.

