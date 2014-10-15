(Adds PGS)

OSLO Oct 15 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

PETROLEUM GEO-SERVICES

The Norwegian seismic surveyor cut its 2014 earnings guidance again due to worsening demand from oil companies, it said on Wednesday..

STATOIL

Statoil Chief Executive Helge Lund resigned with immediate effect on Wednesday to become the CEO of BG, the firm said in a statement.

HENNES & MAURITZ

The Swedish fashion retailer reported on Wednesday an 8 percent increase in sales in September, in line with analyst forecasts.

DNO

Oil firm DNO International DNO.OL has declared force majeure in Yemen, the firm said on Wednesday.

NOVO NORDISK

NNIT, the information technology unit of the Danish pharmaceutical company is expected to announce plans for an initial public offering on the Nasdaq Copenhagen exchange next week, daily Berlingske reported on Wednesday.

