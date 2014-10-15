(Adds PGS)
OSLO Oct 15 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:
PETROLEUM GEO-SERVICES
The Norwegian seismic surveyor cut its 2014 earnings
guidance again due to worsening demand from oil companies, it
said on Wednesday..
STATOIL
Statoil Chief Executive Helge Lund resigned with immediate
effect on Wednesday to become the CEO of BG, the firm
said in a statement.
HENNES & MAURITZ
The Swedish fashion retailer reported on Wednesday an 8
percent increase in sales in September, in line with analyst
forecasts.
DNO
Oil firm DNO International DNO.OL has declared force majeure
in Yemen, the firm said on Wednesday.
NOVO NORDISK
NNIT, the information technology unit of the Danish
pharmaceutical company is expected to announce plans for an
initial public offering on the Nasdaq Copenhagen exchange next
week, daily Berlingske reported on Wednesday.
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)
(1 US dollar = 5.8573 Danish crown)