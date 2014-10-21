UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
STOCKHOLM Oct 21 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:
SWEDBANK
The Swedish bank said growth in its home markets could be dragged down by a weak global economy and political uncertainty in Sweden as it posted forecast-beating profits boosted by lending to corporate and mortgage clients.
GJENSIDIGE
The Norwegian insurance firm reported third-quarter earnings just below expectations and unexpectedly declared an extra dividend on last year's earnings. Pretax profit fell to 1.34 billion crowns. The firm said it would pay out a 4 crown per share dividend.
ORION
The Finnish drug maker, due to publish results at 0900 GMT, is expected to report its third-quarter operating profit fell 6.5 percent from a year ago, a Reuters poll of analysts showed.
KONE
The world's second-biggest elevator company, due to publish results at 0930 GMT, is expected to report its third-quarter operating profit rose 8.5 percent from a year ago, a Reuters poll of analysts showed.
MARIMEKKO
The Finnish design company cut its full-year sales guidance, saying it now expected flat revenue from 2014 compared to its previous outlook of 3-8 percent growth.
It reiterated the profit outlook, saying it expects core operating profit for the full year to be in the range of 4 to 8 million euros.
(Reporting by Copenhagen, Helsinki, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms)
