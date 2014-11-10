OSLO Nov 10 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

SONGA OFFSHORE

The Oslo-listed rig firm reports its third-quarter earnings early on Monday.

It is expected to report earnings before taxes, depreciation and amortisation of $27.3 million, according to the mean average in a Reuters poll of analysts, compared with a profit of $50.6 million at the same time a year ago..

For more on the company, click on

CARLSBERG

The Danish brewer posted a third-quarter operating profit slightly above analysts' expectations and in line with the same quarter last year, keeping its full-year forecast unchanged.

Operating profit before special items grew to 3.39 billion Danish crowns ($569 million), in line with same quarter last year and slightly above a forecast of 3.38 billion crowns in a Reuters poll.

For more on the company, click on

NORTH ATLANTIC DRILLING, SEADRILL

North Atlantic Drilling, a subsidiary of offshore rig firm Seadrill said late on Friday it had delayed a cooperation deal with Russia's Rosneft till the end of May but said it remained committed to the agreement.

For more on the companies, click on

DNO

Iraqi Kurdistan has sold 34.5 million barrels of oil worth almost $3 billion since January, the Kurdistan Regional Government said, despite opposition from the federal government to independent oil sales from the region.

The KRG said in a statement on Friday that it would make an initial payment of $75 million to oil producing companies for their exports and would make further payments on a regular basis.

DNO is an important oil producer in the region due to its Tawke oilfield.

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms)