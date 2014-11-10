OSLO Nov 10 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:
SONGA OFFSHORE
The Oslo-listed rig firm reports its third-quarter earnings
early on Monday.
It is expected to report earnings before taxes, depreciation
and amortisation of $27.3 million, according to the mean average
in a Reuters poll of analysts, compared with a profit of $50.6
million at the same time a year ago..
For more on the company, click on
CARLSBERG
The Danish brewer posted a third-quarter operating profit
slightly above analysts' expectations and in line with the same
quarter last year, keeping its full-year forecast unchanged.
Operating profit before special items grew to 3.39 billion
Danish crowns ($569 million), in line with same quarter last
year and slightly above a forecast of 3.38 billion crowns in a
Reuters poll.
For more on the company, click on
NORTH ATLANTIC DRILLING, SEADRILL
North Atlantic Drilling, a subsidiary of offshore rig firm
Seadrill said late on Friday it had delayed a cooperation deal
with Russia's Rosneft till the end of May but said it
remained committed to the agreement.
For more on the companies, click on
DNO
Iraqi Kurdistan has sold 34.5 million barrels of oil worth
almost $3 billion since January, the Kurdistan Regional
Government said, despite opposition from the federal government
to independent oil sales from the region.
The KRG said in a statement on Friday that it would make an
initial payment of $75 million to oil producing companies for
their exports and would make further payments on a regular
basis.
DNO is an important oil producer in the region due to its
Tawke oilfield.
For more on the company, click on
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Helsinki and Stockholm
newsrooms)
newsrooms)