STOCKHOLM Nov 12 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

ICA GRUPPEN

Sweden's food retailer ICA Gruppen announced it will acquire pharmacy chain Apotek Hjartat for 5.7 billion crowns ($771 million) on a cash and debt free basis from private equity company Altor.

ICA Gruppen also reported a 1.2 billion crowns operating profit excluding non-recurring items in the third quarter versus an expected 1.1 billion in a Reuters poll.

VOLVO

Swedish truck maker Volvo will cut around 3,000 staff as part of a savings plan to boost profitability, business daily Dagens Industri said late on Tuesday.

The company said in October it planned to make 3.5 billion Swedish crowns of structural cost cuts by the end of next year following an earlier savings package.

TELENOR

Russia-focused mobile operator Vimpelcom, owned in part by Telenor, reported a bigger-than-forecast fall in third quarter earnings due to one-off costs from debt refinancing in its Italian unit and a weaker rouble.

Vimpelcom said its third quarter net profit fell 59 percent year-on-year to $104 million. Analysts had forecast a $213 million net profit, taking into account likely foreign exchange losses, and at around $359 million before any such losses.

AUSTEVOLL

The Norwegian seafood producer reported third quarter earnings well below expectations on weaker operations and a charge on the fair value adjustment of its fish stocks.

Operating profit before the value adjustment for biomass fell 41 percent to 277 million Norwegian crowns, trailing an average forecast for 343 million crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms)

(1 US dollar = 5.9895 Danish crown) (1 US dollar = 7.3982 Swedish crown) (1 US dollar = 7.3937 Swedish crown) (Editing by Simon Johnson)