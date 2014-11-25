(Adds Volvo)

OSLO Nov 25 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

VOLVO

The Swedish truck maker said on Tuesday it had decided to make a provision of 400 million euros ($497 million), corresponding to 3.7 billion Swedish crowns, due to an ongoing antitrust investigation by the European Commission.

NOVO NORDISK

The Danish pharmaceutical company said late on Monday it has reduced the number of executives from seven to six as Executive Vice President and Chief of Staffs Lise Kingo has decided to leave Novo Nordisk.

Lars Rebien Sorensen remains Chief Executive Officer and Kaare Schultz is still President and Chief Operating Officer.

NCC

The Swedish construction company is holding a capital markets day on Tuesday and said in a press release orders received for its Swedish construction business improved year-on-year to 20.0 billion Swedish crowns ($2.7 billion) for the period January to October (16.5 billion).

LUNDIN MINING

Lundin Mining started commercial production at its nickel-copper Eagle Mine on Sept. 23 in Michigan, United States, before the target of the first quarter 2015, the company said late on Monday.

ISS

The Danish business services firm has priced an issuance of euro bonds for a principal amount of 1.2 billion euro ($1.49 billion).

The notes are to be issued in two tranches of 700 million euros in 5 years maturing with a coupon of 1.125 percent and 500 million euro in 10 years maturing with a coupon of 2.125 percent.

FLSMIDTH

The Danish engineering group has signed an engineering, procurement and construction contract with one of the world's largest cement producers CEMEX for the supply of a new cement production line to be installed at CEMEX's Odessa cement plant located in western Texas.

Once the installation is finished, the cement production line is expected to have a capacity of approximately 2,540 metric tonnes per day.

No financial details were disclosed.

(1 US dollar = 0.8066 euro)