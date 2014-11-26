HELSINKI Nov 26 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

SCANDINAVIAN AIRLINES

The airline has not yet decided if it would add two or three long-haul Airbus 330/340 airplanes to its fleet, chief executive Rickard Gustafson told Danish daily Jyllands-Posten

The company had earlier this year said it was planning to lease the planes to replace old models.

THULE

The Swedish car roof storage box maker, which is due to debut in the Stockholm bourse on Wednesday, said the price for its initial public offering had been set at 70 Swedish crowns ($9.43) per share.

