COPENHAGEN Dec 2 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

MTG

The Swedish entertainment broadcasting group hosts a capital markets day to present itself to investors.

SAAB

Australia will not hold an open tender to replace ageing submarines, it said on Tuesday, a decision that bolsters Japan's position as the likely winner of the multibillion-dollar order. Swedish defence firm Saab is among firms that have expressed interest in the project.

