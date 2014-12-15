HELSINKI Dec 15 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

HENNES & MAURITZ

The Swedish fashion retailer said its sales rose 10 percent in November, just above a forecast of 9 percent in a Reuters poll of analysts.

For more on the company, click

DANSKE BANK

Danske Bank said it expects to make goodwill impairments of around 9 billion Danish crowns ($1.5 billion) relating to its activities in Finland, Northern Ireland and Estonia.

For more on the company, click

STORA ENSO

The Finnish pulp and paper manufacturer said on Saturday it was selling a loss-making speciality fine paper mill in Germany to a company mainly owned by the private equity fund Perusa Partners Fund 2 for about 7 million euros.

Stora said it will record a loss of 30 million euros, which will show as a non-recurring item in the 2014 fourth-quarter results.

For more on the company, click

KONE

The Finnish lift maker said it won an order to supply 51 elevators to three office buildings in Changsha, China. Kone booked the order in the third quarter of 2014.

For more on the company, click

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms)