STOCKHOLM Dec 17 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

REC SILICON

The Norwegian solar firm said it expected fourth-quarter core earnings to be lower than in the previous quarter and that an ongoing trade dispute between the United States and China would hurt profits and cash flow in the short term. .

ASSA ABLOY

The AIB non-residential building activity index, an indicator of demand for machinery and components used to construct buildings in the United States, a key market for the Swedish lock maker, fell to 50.9 in November, the American Institute of Architects said on Wednesday.

ERICSSON

A court on Tuesday temporarily allowed China's Xiaomi Inc to sell some of its devices in India, about a week after it had asked it to suspend smartphone sales in the country in a case related to patent infringements that Swedish telecom equipment maker Ericsson had filed against it.

ORIFLAME

The Swedish cosmetics firm, which makes a third of sales in Russia, predicted on Tuesday a bigger currency impact on results than seen previously due to the collapse in the rouble. It now sees an impact on sales of 12 percent for the full year and 14 percent in the fourth quarter.

