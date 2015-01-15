HELSINKI Jan 15 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

ORKLA

A unit of the Norwegian conglomerate has agreed to buy Swedish consumer goods maker Cederroth in a transaction valuing the firm at 2.02 billion Swedish crowns ($250 million) on a debt free basis, Orkla said. The sellers are funds managed by CapMan and Litorina.

H&M

The Swedish fashion retailer is due to publish December sales figures at 0700 GMT. Total sales are seen up 13 percent year-on-year, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

INDUSTRIVARDEN, SCA

Sverker Martin-Lof, chairman of Industrivarden which controls companies such as SCA, AB Volvo and Handelsbanken, said in an interview that he suspected the group was the target of electronic snooping aimed at harming the company and its holdings.

"We suspect and have indications that strong powers want to destabilise Industrivarden and the companies within the group. We have information pointing toward electronic surveillance," he was quoted as saying by business daily Dagens Industri.

Martin-Lof said he did not know who might be behind the surveillance and that no complaint had been filed to the police, but that security experts had been hired to investigate.

