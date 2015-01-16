HELSINKI Jan 16 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

KESKO

The Finnish retailer said its December sales fell 1.9 percent from a year ago to 798 million euros ($929 million), weighed by its troubled home goods chain Anttila.

The revenue at Kesko's food division, its biggest business, edged up 0.7 percent from a year earlier.

