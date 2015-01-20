HELSINKI Jan 20 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

NOVOZYMES

The Danish enzymes producer reported sales and operating profit for 2014 roughly in line with analysts' expectations, but trimmed its longer-term sales forecasts.

It said it saw annual organic sales growth of 8-10 percent through to 2020. That was a reduction from the 10 percent or more it had previously announced.

BANG & OLUFSEN

The Danish TV and audio equipment producer reported its quarterly loss before tax widened to 92 million Danish crowns from 17 million crowns a year earlier.

It said operating result in the second half of its financial year is expected to be positive but not sufficient to compensate for shortfall in the first half.

Bang & Olufsen chairman recently told Reuters the company would consider any bid approach from a larger rival.

SCA

The Swedish tissue maker said in a statement late on Monday it would launch a second independent investigation into the use of its airplane alongside a probe by SCA's long-term auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers.

The PwC probe was launched following Swedish media reports in recent months on management's use of the plane.

Chief Executive Jan Johansson said in a statement SCA was reviewing its routines. Spouses may no longer use the plane and the plane may no longer be used for representation purposes, he said.

