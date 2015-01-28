HELSINKI Jan 28 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

NORDEA, SAMPO

Nordea, the Nordic region's biggest bank by market value reported underlying profit in line with expectations in the fourth quarter and raised its dividend.

The bank raised its proposed dividend to 0.62 euro per share from 0.43 euro last year and above an expected 0.57 euro per share.

The news may also move shares in Sampo, the Finnish insurance and holding group which owns about 21 percent of Nordea.

TRYG

The Nordic region's second-biggest general insurer reported fourth-quarter pretax profit above expectations although its top line fell for the tenth consecutive quarter.

Profit before tax rose by 20.2 percent to 768 million Danish crowns ($117 million) in October to December, above forecast of 579 million crowns in a Reuters poll.

H&M

The fashion retailing giant reports fourth-quarter results with analysts seeing an 8.4 percent rise in pretax profit to 7.96 billion crowns ($973.41 million).

The report is due at 0700 GMT.

ELECTROLUX

The home appliances firm will report fourth-quarter results at 0700 GMT. Analysts in a Reuters poll forecast a 17 percent rise in operating profit, excluding items affecting comparability, to 1.43 billion crowns ($175 million).

