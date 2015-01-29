(Updates throughout)

HELSINKI Jan 29 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

SEB

The Swedish bank posted fourth-quarter operating earnings below expectations on Thursday but raised its dividend. Operating profit rose to 6.56 billion crowns ($791.4 million)from 5.01 billion a year earlier, lagging a mean forecast for 6.82 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

SANDVIK

The Swedish engineering group posted a bigger than expected rise in fourth quarter earnings on Thursday and said business activity had remained largely stable except for growing caution among energy sector customers. Operating profit rose to 2.6 billion crowns ($314 million) from 590 million a year ago against a mean forecast of 2.4 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts

TELIASONERA

The Nordic telecom operator posted fourth-quarter core profit below market expectations on Thursday and predicted flat earnings this year. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation excluding non-recurring items were 8.6 billion Swedish crowns ($1.04 billion) versus the average forecast of 8.8 billion in a Reuters poll.

CARLSBERG

The Danish brewer said on Thursday it would shut two of its 10 Russian breweries due to difficult macroeconomic and regulatory conditions and that its total production capacity would decline by around 15 percent as a result.

ATLAS COPCO

The compressor and machinery maker is due to report fourth-quarter earnings at 1100 GMT with analysts in a Reuters poll forecasting an operating profit of 4.9 billion Swedish crowns ($590.6 million), up 17.8 percent from a year earlier.

AUTOLIV

The auto safety firm is due to report fourth-quarter results at 1100 GMT. Analysts in a Reuters poll forecast pretax profit down 2 percent at $191 million.

COLOPLAST

The Danish health care products maker is due to report fiscal first-quarter results around 1100 GMT. Analysts polled by Reuters on average predict a 12 percent rise in operating profit helped by stronger revenue for all divisions.

NOKIA

Finland's Nokia reported on Thursday stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter profits for its core network equipment business on the back of network roll-outs for faster 4G mobile services in North America. The equipment unit's core operating profit rose to 470 million euros ($530 million) from 397 million euros in the previous quarter.nL6N0V80H4

WARTSILA

Finnish industrial engine maker Wartsila WRT1V.HE reported on Thursday a smaller-than-expected core profit for the fourth quarter and proposed a higher dividend. Operating profit before extraordinary items fell to 196 million euros ($221 million) from 211 million a year earlier, below analysts' average expectation of 209 million in a Reuters poll.

KONE

The world's second-biggest elevator company, due to report its results at 1030 GMT, is expected to show 11 percent growth in its quarterly operating profit as well as in new orders, helped by strong demand from China, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

