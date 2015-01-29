(Updates throughout)
SEB
The Swedish bank posted fourth-quarter operating earnings
below expectations on Thursday but raised its dividend.
Operating profit rose to 6.56 billion crowns ($791.4
million)from 5.01 billion a year earlier, lagging a mean
forecast for 6.82 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.
SANDVIK
The Swedish engineering group posted a bigger than expected
rise in fourth quarter earnings on Thursday and said business
activity had remained largely stable except for growing caution
among energy sector customers. Operating profit rose to 2.6
billion crowns ($314 million) from 590 million a year ago
against a mean forecast of 2.4 billion in a Reuters poll of
analysts
TELIASONERA
The Nordic telecom operator posted fourth-quarter core
profit below market expectations on Thursday and predicted flat
earnings this year. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortisation excluding non-recurring items were 8.6 billion
Swedish crowns ($1.04 billion) versus the average forecast of
8.8 billion in a Reuters poll.
CARLSBERG
The Danish brewer said on Thursday it would shut two of its
10 Russian breweries due to difficult macroeconomic and
regulatory conditions and that its total production capacity
would decline by around 15 percent as a result.
ATLAS COPCO
The compressor and machinery maker is due to report
fourth-quarter earnings at 1100 GMT with analysts in a Reuters
poll forecasting an operating profit of 4.9 billion Swedish
crowns ($590.6 million), up 17.8 percent from a year earlier.
AUTOLIV
The auto safety firm is due to report fourth-quarter results
at 1100 GMT. Analysts in a Reuters poll forecast pretax profit
down 2 percent at $191 million.
COLOPLAST
The Danish health care products maker is due to report
fiscal first-quarter results around 1100 GMT. Analysts polled by
Reuters on average predict a 12 percent rise in operating profit
helped by stronger revenue for all divisions.
NOKIA
Finland's Nokia reported on Thursday stronger-than-expected
fourth-quarter profits for its core network equipment business
on the back of network roll-outs for faster 4G mobile services
in North America. The equipment unit's core operating profit
rose to 470 million euros ($530 million) from 397 million euros
in the previous quarter.nL6N0V80H4
WARTSILA
Finnish industrial engine maker Wartsila WRT1V.HE reported
on Thursday a smaller-than-expected core profit for the fourth
quarter and proposed a higher dividend. Operating profit before
extraordinary items fell to 196 million euros ($221 million)
from 211 million a year earlier, below analysts' average
expectation of 209 million in a Reuters poll.
KONE
The world's second-biggest elevator company, due to report
its results at 1030 GMT, is expected to show 11 percent growth
in its quarterly operating profit as well as in new orders,
helped by strong demand from China, according to a Reuters poll
of analysts.
