Oslo, March 25 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on day:

TELIASONERA

The Swedish telecom operator and other owners of Turkcell Holding will propose a dividend for the first time in five years for Turkey's Turkcell.

TeliaSonera said in a statement on Wednesday they would propose a dividend of 3.93 billion lira ($1.53 billion) to mobile operator Turkcell's annual general meeting on Thursday.

It said it is expected the proposal to be approved as Turkcell Holding holds 51 percent of Turkcell.

For more on the company, click on

NORTHERN OFFSHORE NORTH ATLANTIC DRILLING SEADRILL

Norwegian offshore driller Northern Offshore said its partner North Atlantic Drilling had received notice of cancellation from Russia's Rosneft for a two-and-a-half year rig contract..

North Atlantic Drilling is a subsidiary of one of the world's biggest offshore rig firms, Seadrill, and all three companies are controlled by Norwegian billionaire tycoon John Fredriksen.

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms)