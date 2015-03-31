STOCKHOLM, March 31 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

VOLVO

Norwegian IT consultant company Evry is interested in buying Volvo's IT unit should the truck maker put the unit, or part of the unit, up for sale, business daily Dagens Industri on Tuesday quoted the head of Evry as saying.

Volvo has said it would finalise a review of its IT unit at the latest this quarter, which ends on Tuesday.

DNO

The oil firm is suspending production in Yemen due to continuing deterioration of security conditions, the company said on Tuesday. Prior to suspension, combined production from block 32 and block 43 averaged 1,950 barrels of oil per day (bopd) on a gross basis, it said.

SEB

Business daily Dagens Industri reported on Tuesday that SEB had decided to charge around 100 big clients for depositing money with the bank after the central bank introduced negative rates. "We have announced that for the biggest companies, institutions and banks with a lot of capital on their accounts, we now need to charge for the cost we have with the Riksbank's negative rate," it quoted SEB spokeswoman Anna Hellsen as saying.

KINNEVIK

The Swedish investment firm said on Tuesday revenues at its portfolio company Avito, a Russian online classifieds site, amounted to 1.26 billion Russian roubles ($22 million) in the fourth quarter of 2014.

A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK

An analyst said in a note he expected shares in the Danish firm to fall as much as 12 percent at the market opening following a decision at the company's annual general meeting on Monday to pay an ordinary dividend of 300 crowns per share and an extraordinary dividend of 1,671 crowns per share, amounting to a total of 42.4 billion crowns ($6.1 billion).

($1 = 6.9224 Danish crowns)

VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS

The oil price drop has not discouraged investment in rival wind power as much as he'd feared, Bert Nordberg, the chairman of the Danish wind turbine maker, told Reuters on Monday.

