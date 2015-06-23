OSLO, June 23 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

TELENOR, TELIASONERA

EU antitrust regulators will this week warn Norwegian telecoms company Telenor and Sweden's TeliaSonera about the adverse impact of their plan to combine forces in Denmark, sources told Reuters on Monday.

The move is likely to put pressure on the companies to offer concessions to get the deal through.

A.P MOLLER-MAERSK

The Danish conglomerate's drilling unit, Maersk Drilling, plans to lay off 180 to 190 workers in Norway, a union for Maersk employees in Norway said in a statement dated June 22.

The last year's sharp drop in oil prices has resulted in less work for many companies in the oil industry.

