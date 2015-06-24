STOCKHOLM, June 24 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

VOLVO

A potential sale of truck maker Volvo's vast construction equipment business VCE is not a burning issue for the company, Chairman Carl-Henric Svanberg said in an interview with business daily Dagens Industri.

"Naturally it is a strategic issue for Volvo, but it is not an issue we feel is a burning one, especially not as so many efforts at positive change are underway at VCE," he was quoted as saying.

For more on the company, double click

CYBAERO

The Swedish company said it had cancelled plans for a private placement, saying that "the timing to carry out a private placement on attractive terms for the company and its shareholders is not favorable".

For more on the company, double click

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms)