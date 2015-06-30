STOCKHOLM, June 30 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

SCA

Swedish hygiene products maker SCA plans to focus on fewer emerging markets including China, India, Russia and Brazil and plans to issue a margin target, its new chief executive Magnus Groth said in an interview.

CAPIO

Swedish healthcare provider Capio starts trading on the Stockholm bourse. The initial public offering price was 48.50 crowns per share. The company said on Tuesday the offer was oversubscribed.

DFDS

Employees of a ferry service recently sold by Eurotunnel to Denmark's DFDS renewed a blockade of the northern French port of Calais on Monday after a court rejected their bid to extend the service's charter contract with Eurotunnel.

VESTAS

The Danish wind turbine maker said late on Monday it had received a 39 megawatt turbine order for a wind project in Denmark. The order from Skovgaard Invest is for 12 units of the V112-3.3 MW turbine and includes a 15 year service agreement.

