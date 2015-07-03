STOCKHOLM, July 3 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

VOLVO

North American heavy truck orders (Class 8) fell 25 percent year-on-year to 19,900 units in June, the lowest level since September 2013, according to preliminary data from ACT Research released late on Thursday.

