STOCKHOLM, July 8 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

KINNEVIK

Two shareholders in German e-commerce firm Zalando , whose biggest owner is Kinnevik, sold 244 million euros worth of stock in Zalando representing 3.4 percent of the capital in a quick sale process on Wednesday, the banks who managed the deal said late on Wednesday.

NORWEGIAN AIR

The Norwegian airline said late on Thursday it will start flights between Boston and London in May 2016, ramping up competition on routes across the Atlantic.

SCHIBSTED

The Norwegian media firm and Irish online media company Distilled Media have agreed to combine their classifieds sites in Ireland, it said late on Wednesday. Schibsted and Distilled Media will own 50 percent each of the new company.

