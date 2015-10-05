The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

TELENOR

The Norwegian telecoms operator put up for sale its 33 percent stake in Vimpelcom and will book a non-cash impairment in the third quarter of about 7.5 billion Norwegian crowns ($896.80 million).

For more on the company, click on

VOLVO

North American heavy truck orders (Class 8) fell 21 percent year-on-year to 19,600 units in September, according to preliminary data from ACT Research released late on Friday. Seasonally adjusted, September's net order volume was 23,100 units.

For more on the company, click on

($1 = 8.3631 Norwegian crowns)

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms)